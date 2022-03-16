CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking members of the public for help identifying a man they consider a “person of interest” in a Mar. 16 aggravated assault case.

Police said that at about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a call about a woman bleeding in an apartment parking garage at 2975 Blackburn Street.

The victim, 31, had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are not attempting to identify and speak with a person of interest they said was seen earlier with the victim.

Dallas Police are asking the public to help identify this man. (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Timothy Johnston, #8977 at 214-470-3723 or timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 046061-2022.

