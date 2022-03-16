Residents Of Dublin, Texas Will Become Landed Irish Lords & Ladies This St. Patrick's DayEach of the nearly 4,000 residents in Texas' Irish Capital will recieve a square foot of land in Ardmore, Ireland making them a landed lord or lady.

3 minutes ago

Thousands Of Fans Flock To Fort Worth Ahead Of March MadnessMarch Madness is in full swing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth as the city prepares to host first and second round NCAA East Region tournament games on Thursday, Mar. 17.

8 minutes ago

US Lawmakers From Texas React To Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Address To CongressZelenskyy pleaded with members of Congress to send him more air defense systems and weapons to protect their citizens from Russian bombardments.

1 hour ago