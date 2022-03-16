ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Individual tickets for all 2022 Texas Rangers games at Globe Life Field except the home opener will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 18.

Tickets will be available at the Southeast Box Office at Globe Life Field, which is located off Stadium Drive on the east side of the new ballpark.

Tickets may also be purchased here and by phone at 972.RANGERS.

The Globe Life Field Southeast Box Office will be open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. effective Friday, March 18.

The complete 2022 revised regular season schedule was announced Wednesday, March 16 by Major League Baseball.

The Rangers will open the season on Friday, April 8 at Toronto at 6:07 p.m. CT with the home opener now scheduled for Monday, April 11 versus Colorado at 3:05 p.m. CT. It will mark the second time in three seasons at Globe Life Field that the Rangers have faced the Rockies in the home opener (July 24, 2020).

In addition, the Rangers, in conjunction with The Ranch Productions and Utopia, announced that Globe Life Field will be the location of the first major public screening of Facing Nolan, the new documentary about the life and career of legendary Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, who played his final five seasons in Arlington from 1989-93.

The 105-minute documentary will be shown on the in-park video boards following the Rangers’ 1:35 p.m. game with the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, May 1, which is the 31st anniversary of Ryan’s seventh and final no-hitter in 1991 against Toronto at Arlington Stadium.

Tickets for the May 1 game include the screening of Facing Nolan, plus an on-field Q and A with Ryan and Rangers Hall of Fame public address announcer Chuck Morgan.

See more info on Facing Nolan at the bottom of this release.

The individual on-sale will include tickets for the final 80 regular season home games in 2022.

The Rangers will release a limited number of reserved seats for the Home Opener on Monday, April 11 to fans who are registered users and receive the Texas Rangers newsletter. The on-sale opportunity for registered users will take place on Tuesday, March 29. Fans can go here and sign up to receive Rangers emails.

Fans can guarantee tickets for the Home Opener with the purchase of a full season and partial season ticket plan. For more information, click here.

For fans who purchased individual tickets for the originally scheduled 2022 regular season opener on Thursday, March 31 through earlier pre-sales, those tickets will be valid for the rescheduled Monday, April 11 home opener.

Dynamic ticket pricing will again be utilized in all individual seating categories for all games. In partnership with Qcue, the leading provider of demand-based pricing software for live entertainment events, the Rangers will once again use Qcue’s software analysis to set and adjust ticket prices higher or lower for each game in real-time based on market demand and factors such as pitching matchups, team performance, opponent, weather, and day of week. Grandstand tickets for both adults ($9.00) and children ($6.00) will not be subject to Dynamic pricing for all games except Monday, April 11.

For a list of individual ticket prices, click here.

The first seven games on the Rangers’ original 2022 schedule, March 31-April 3 vs. the New York Yankees and April 4-6 at Miami, were impacted by new start date of the regular season.

The schedule revisions are as follows:

–The Yankees series at Globe Life Field has been rescheduled for the final three days of the regular season: Monday, October 3 at 6:05 p.m. CT, a split doubleheader on Tuesday, October 4 at 1:05 p.m. CT and 7:05 p.m. CT, and Wednesday, October 5 with the time to be determined.

–The Miami series has been rescheduled for a pair of mutual off-days for the Rangers and Marlins: Thursday, July 21 (originally the fourth day of the All-Star break) at 12:05 p.m. CT and a split doubleheader on Monday, September 12 at 12:10 p.m. CT and 6:10 p.m. CT.

–There are also eight time changes from the original schedule:

Sunday, April 10 at Toronto—Moved from 12:07 p.m. CT to 12:37 p.m. CT

Monday, April 11 vs. Colorado (home opener)—Moved from 7:05 p.m. CT to 3:05 p.m. CT

Sunday, May 8 at New York Yankees—Moved from 12:05 p.m. CT to 12:35 p.m. CT

Sunday, June 19 at Detroit—Moved from 12:10 p.m. CT to 12:40 p.m. CT

Wednesday, June 22 vs. Philadelphia—Moved from 7:05 p.m. CT to 3:05 p.m. CT

Sunday, July 3 at New York Mets—Moved from 12:10 p.m. CT to 12:40 p.m. CT

Sunday, September 4 at Boston—Moved from 12:10 p.m. CT to 12:35 p.m. CT

Sunday, October 2 at Los Angeles Angels—Moved from 2:07 p.m. CT to 3:07 p.m. CT

Fans who originally purchased individual tickets for the games with New York on April 1-3 or with Colorado on April 11 through earlier pre-sales, will receive communication via email in regards to the status of the tickets they are holding.