Severe Storms, With Large Hail, Damaging Winds, Possible For Metroplex This Afternoon/EveningA Wind Advisory is in effect until 7:00 a.m. Friday. And an incoming incoming weather system will bring the possibility of rain, large hail, and wind gusts up to 45+ mph.

'Fire Weather Watch' For Western North Texas Counties Thursday AfternoonWarm, dry and breezy conditions are expected along and west of US 281, resulting in an increasing threat for wildfires.

Fannin County Residents Wake To Destruction After Night Of Storms, EF1 TornadoEarly in the evening on March 14 residents along FM-981, near the town of Leonard, say weather moving through the area turned dangerous quick.