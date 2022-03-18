AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials say they are making changes after lines at the Carrollton Mega Center continued to grow so long that they were beyond the number of same-day appointments available.
Since the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) began offering driver license and identification card services by appointment in May 2020, customers without appointments have formed long lines hours before the business opened, trying to get one of the few same-day appointments available.READ MORE: Behind-The-Scenes Look: Southlake DPS Social Posts Explained
Effective Monday, March 21, 2022, the Carrollton Mega Center will move to an appointment only model and same-day appointments will no longer be offered at the location. Officials say they made the move with the safety of customers and staff in mind.
A statement released said, in part, “This new model prioritizes the safety and well-being of customers who may wait in line before business hours, in all weather for an indeterminate amount of time, without being guaranteed service.”READ MORE: More Than Just 'Housing' At New Animal Shelter In Northern Tarrant County
Officials say appointments at the Carrollton Mega Center will be evaluated continually in order to maximum the number of time slots offered based on available resources.
Customers needing driver license or identification card services will need to book an appointment. Customers can schedule an appointment or check availability at any driver license office with the online appointment scheduler. Once an appointment is secured online, customers can only check-in up to 30 minutes prior to their appointment time.MORE NEWS: Evacuations As Wildfires Continue Raging In Texas, “Eastern Complex" Cluster Only 2% Contained
Driver license offices will remain open Monday through Friday during normal operating hours to assist customers with both commercial and non-commercial driver license needs. Appointments may be booked up to six months in advance for a specific day and time.