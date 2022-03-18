SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – If you already follow them on Facebook and Twitter, then you know. And if you don’t? Well, it seems the Southlake Department of Public Safety is getting more creative by the week with their social media content.

And as it turns out, it’s actually all part of a detailed marketing strategy.

YOUR WISH IS GRANTED, KIND OF! Crank your volume, but maybe lower it around the :55 second mark. You’ve asked for help on U-Turns and we’re here for you! #Aladdin #Disney #Jasmine #UTurns #Safety 1/ pic.twitter.com/MLpQuXIl6t — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) March 3, 2022

The posts may be the brainchild of their public information officer, Brad Uptmore, but they are the product of their entire department.

When he started the job in 2018, he says he wanted to find a way to humanize the badge, and remind the community that cops are regular folk too.

“One of the things I wanted to make sure is that, as a cop, I kind of kept that personality,” Uptmore said.

Queue the priceless photos, videos and memes all based off current trends and nostalgia.

“Who would have thought that the big revelation that we had, for our success has been just to talk to people just like they are human beings?” Uptmore said.

The goal is to get the community to read the captions all the way through. Each, are filled with community PSA’s or tips.

And the funnier they are? Well the more shares and page views they receive. Which is all part of a strategy to build public trust and an army of followers ready to be serious in the event of an emergency.

The page will regularly ask for the public’s help if needed and the response is always strong.

He says the key is knowing when to be funny, and striking while the iron is hot.