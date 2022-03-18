DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The TSA announced on Mar. 18 that the face mask requirement for anyone using public transit systems – including DART – would be extended through April 18.

The requirement applies to people at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on buses, and on rail systems.

In compliance with the order, DART will continue to require a CDC-approved face mask be worn over the mouth and nose by passengers, operators, and contractors at all times while using DART vehicles, including buses, trains and paratransit vehicles, Trinity Railway Express trains, in buildings, and on the Dallas Streetcar.

DART warns that refusing to wear a mask without a CDC exemption is a violation of federal law and could be costly. Violators can be denied boarding or removed and may be subject to fines ranging from $500 to $3,000.

Passengers concerned about someone not wearing a mask can contact DART Customer Service at (214) 979-1111, or use the “DART Say Something” app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play for free.

Face masks and hand sanitizer will continue to be provided to all passengers on DART vehicles, and officials said they will continue thorough nightly cleanings and periodic deep cleans using hydrogen peroxide to sanitize and disinfect each vehicle.

DART also continues to recommend social distancing, stating that passengers should maintain a six-foot difference between other riders and operators, leaving open seats when able, avoiding large groups, and staying home if sick.

More information about DART’s health policies can be found on their website.