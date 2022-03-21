JACKSBORO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Jacksboro Police confirm a tornado on the ground on Monday around 4:00 p.m., near Bryson which is southwest of Jacksboro.

There are reports of damage and CBS 11 has a crew on the way to see what happened.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth reported mobile homes and trees near 380 and Wesley Chapel Road, about five miles southwest of Jacksboro.

CBS 11 spoke to someone with the city of Jacksboro who said there is a lot of damage in the city, including to the high school and the animal shelter.

She said everyone available is out trying to help those impacted by the tornado.

The Twin Lakes Community Center in Jacksboro is open for those who need shelter.

TxDOT’s office in Fort Worth said all lanes on US 281 near Jacksboro were closed due to downed trees and power lines.

Police said schools released all students to parents Monday afternoon, but were holding all bus riders until the storm passes.

Jacksboro store owner Felix Salazar told CBS 11 his sister’s house was destroyed, but she and her family are okay.

Lee Anderson shared an image of damage to Jacksboro Elementary School.

More to come.