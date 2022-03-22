McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The leader of a North Texas city says an upcoming decision by the state could have a crushing impact on its growth and development.

That decision is where to redirect US Highway 380 between Prosper and McKinney.

Hundreds of Prosper residents are worried about a possible route they say would put a freeway right by their homes.

There was an informational meeting only Tuesday night, March 22, with no speakers, just visuals and maps to explain four options for a new Highway 380 freeway.

One of those options that takes the road through the middle of Prosper has become controversial and why most of these people are here.

For Brent Kirby, it would ruin the purpose of moving from Dallas to the suburbs.

“We move there to have that small town appeal and sense of community,” said Kirby.

John Delin, CEO of Integrity Group, says it would be a death blow to his planned housing development.

“We have 244 homes slated to go in here and basically the bypass is going to cut right through the heart of it,” Delin said.

ManeGait founder Bill Darling said it would disrupt his equine therapy farm for veterans and kids with disabilities.

“It’s too close and there would be way too much noise,” said Darling.

They are all talking about one of the proposed new routes that would turn Highway 380 between Prosper and McKinney into an 8-lane freeway.

One of the proposals called, Option B, would slice through the middle of Prosper’s 38,000 residents according to its incoming mayor.

“The reality is this will be a crushing impact on the town of Prosper cutting off our main commercial corridor where we will lose valuable sales tax as well as commercial property,” said Prosper Mayor-Elect David Bristol.

Forty-thousand vehicles use Highway 380 everyday.

TxDOT says the traffic jams now on the current four lane highway are nothing like they will be in 2050.

That’s when it projects a trip from McKinney to Prosper will take twi hours if the existing road remains.

“We gotta do something in between and so that’s why we’re out here tonight to talk about and see what they have to say and then move forward from there,” said TxDOT spokesperson Madison Schein.

TxDOT says development along the existing highway makes it impossible to widen.

A state lawmaker vows to step in if the route through Prosper is chosen.

“It just makes more sense to go along the existing US 380 path,” said State Rep. Matt Shaeen – (R) District 66.

TxDOT’s representatives said the department is keeping an open mind before making a decision.

But they said with so much growth in northern Collin County, they are quickly running out of alternatives for other possible routes.