FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Survey teams for the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth on Tuesday confirmed ten tornadoes in North Texas, on Monday, March 21.

The strongest one was in Jacksboro. The EF3 tornado had maximum wind speeds of 140 to 150 mph.

The hardest hit areas were the high school and a nearby subdivision.

Nine people suffered minor injuries and 80 homes were damaged, Jacksboro Police said on Tuesday.

Due to safety concerns, the Jacksboro Police Department announced a curfew starting at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday to 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Three other tornadoes struck in Montague County.

Two were near Bowie. They were classified as EF1 with maximum winds of 95 mph.

One tornado near Nocona with max speeds increased to 110 mph, also an EF1.

There was an EF0 in Wise County south and southeast of Decatur with winds up to 85 mph.

The NWS confirmed an EF1 in Tarrant County in River Oaks and northwest Fort Worth with winds up to 100 mph.

Survey team also confirmed an EF1 tornado with maximum winds of 95 mph impacted Possum Kingdom Lake around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

There was a brief tornado that impacted northern parts of Carrollton in northern Dallas County around 6:30 p.m. Monday. It was rated an EF0 with 85 mph winds.

2:45 pm: Survey team confirms EF1 tornado with max winds of 95mph impacted Possum Kingdom Lake around 3:15 pm Monday. 🌪️Photo courtesy of Dr. Ryann Ashley. #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/ScEZOFEEss — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 22, 2022

And there was a tornado in rural southern Bell County that continued from Williamson.

They are still investigating the maximum wind speed on that one.

Survey team also confirmed a long tracked EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 105 mph in Cooke County.

It started south of Era and tracked through the west side Gainesville almost 20 miles, the NWS in Fort Worth said.

Finally, a significant tornado impacted the Sherwood Shores community in far northern Grayson County where one person died and 11 people were injured.

The tornado was rated EF2 with maximum winds of 130 mph.

It continued into Oklahoma.