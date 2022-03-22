ELGIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A tornado has touched down in New Orleans and the city’s suburbs Tuesday, March 22, as part of a line of severe weather that started in Texas and Oklahoma and moved east into the Deep South.
The National Weather Service retweeted a video of the tornado in the eastern part of New Orleans that was visible in the darkened sky.
@MargaretOrr here is a video of the tornado my husband matthew burke took in chalmette on chinchilla st. you all have permission to use it! pic.twitter.com/QgTyALUFXp
— drew 🦇 (@cemeteryfairyyy) March 23, 2022
The tornado appeared to start in a New Orleans suburb and then move east across the Mississippi River into the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans and parts of St. Bernard Parish before moving northeast.
It wasn’t immediately known whether anyone was injured.
While the metropolitan region is often struck by severe weather and heavy rains, it’s rare that a tornado moves through the city.
