ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – In the span of just a few days several natural disasters have happened across North Texas and the American Red Cross has been one of the first to respond with help.

“We have batteries. We have blankets. We have tarps. We have shovels,” Red Cross Spokesman, Brian Murnahan said.

In the last week wildfires burned more than 100,000 acres across North Texas and despite heavy rainfall, flames continue to scorch everything in its path. On Monday, an EF-3 tornado scattered debris from homes, trees and power lines across a path that was at least a third of a mile wide in Jacksboro.

Murnahan says the Red Cross distributed more than 1,000 supplies and more is coming. Their distribution center in Arlington is packed with supplies, and nearly a dozen trucks are loaded and ready to go.

“It’s important for folks, when they have a real need, when they’re having their worst day, [to get] this little lift of support,” he said. “[Its important] that they know that theirs people, that theirs friends and their neighbors that are there to help them.”

People are also pitching in to help. In California, residents wrote words of encouragement on sifters, which are used to comb through debris following fires. While the state has a long way to go, the Red Cross says they’ll be there every step of the way.

Supplies from the Red Cross center in Arlington will also head to New Orleans to help with cleanup after deadly tornadoes in that area.