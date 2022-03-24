DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Denton Police officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries late this afternoon after they contacted a sex offender with outstanding warrants and several previous criminal charges.

At about 3:13 p.m., the Homeless Outreach Team responded to a call about a growing homeless encampment in the area of Meadow Ridge Drive and Hinkle Drive. When officers arrived, contacted several persons experiencing homelessness in hopes of providing them with resources.

One of the individuals was identified as Gerald Kosirog, 37. Officers learned that Kosirog was a registered sex offender with multiple warrants out of Tennessee for Sex Offender Registration Violations.

While the two officers were waiting on the warrant confirmation, the suspect started running. Both officers pursued Kosirog and upon catching up to him, Kosirog produced a knife and began stabbing the officers repeatedly with it. Kosirog attempted to stab one officer in the chest, and the other officer was stabbed in a slashing motion across his face and arm.

One of the officers responded defensively by striking the suspect with a closed fist, and the two officers managed to detain the suspect in handcuffs. After backup arrived, the two officers and the suspect were each transported in separate ambulances to local hospitals.

The officer whom Kosirog attempted to stab in the chest sustained minor bruising and swelling during the struggle. Thankfully, the officer was wearing his rifle plated vest and the blade did not puncture through the vest. The second officer sustained lacerations to his head and arm, requiring stitches for two of his wounds. The suspect sustained a broken nose when the wounded officer defensively struck him.

All three were released from the hospital by late Thursday evening, and Kosirog was transported to the City of Denton Jail for the Sex Offender Registration Violation warrants out of Tennessee.

After reviewing the facts of this incident, detectives applied for two arrest warrants for Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer. Both warrants were granted by a local judge. Kosirog was transferred to the Denton County Jail on the charges, and his bond has not yet been set.

According to official records, Kosirog has been arrested before in Denton County and has numerous previous charges.

On Sep. 2, 2021, Kosirog was arrested for theft and criminal trespass. He was also charged with failing to comply with sex offender registration, two counts of harassing a public servant, and one count of assaulting a public servant. He was apparently released on Oct. 26 to another unnamed agency.

Kosirog was again arrested on Nov. 9, 2021 for the same charges. He posted bond and was released on Jan. 4, 2022.