BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Burleson man was arrested on Mar. 24 in connection with the January 6th Capitol attack after an investigation linked him to the riot through public social media posts.
According to legal documents, FBI Dallas received information from the Burleson Police Department about a Facebook account registered to Burleson resident Jacob Garcia that was publicly posting about entering the Capitol on January 6. FBI officials also found posts going back to December discussing a need to “rise up” and telling D.C. to “get ready.”
Facebook records acquired via search warrant confirmed the account was registered to Garcia and was associated his personal email address. The records also included IP addresses that indicated Garcia’s posts from January 6 were made from Washington, D.C. Garcia also made numerous searches and posts related to “stop the steal” and “January 6th protest.”
The big break, however, was the GoPro-style video footage officers obtained from the records. Those videos showed Garcia unlawfully entering the Capitol building by climbing the exterior walls at about 2:17 p.m. and leaving over an hour later at 3:40 p.m.
Several of Garcia’s videos were matched up to security footage and Garcia himself was identified in videos taken of the attack.
Garcia has been charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.
The complain was filed on Mar. 7. A warrant was issued for Garcia’s arrest, and he was arrested on Mar. 18.