NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – According to AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average is $3.89 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is seven cents less than from this day last week and is $1.26 more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.04 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.60 per gallon.
Folks gassing up their vehicles in Dallas are paying an average $3.83 for a gallon of unleaded and the price is the same for those topping their tanks in Arlington and Fort Worth.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.24, which is five cents less when compared to this day last week.
The statewide gas price average has fallen 12 cents since Friday, March 11 when AAA reported the Lone Star State’s highest-ever record average for a gallon of regular unleaded. As of Thursday, only two metropolitan areas in the state have regular unleaded averages above $4 per gallon. However, crude oil prices, which had been falling, climbed on Wednesday, closing at over $110 per barrel. Energy analysts will be watching oil price volatility until the crude oil market figures out how to balance the loss of Russian supplies.
"While prices decreased over the last week, the statewide average is nearly 70 cents higher per gallon than a month ago," said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.
Drivers in Texas are paying the 8th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.