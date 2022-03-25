ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The FAA and NTSB are investigating the helicopter crash that killed the pilot and another person aboard in Rowlett on Mar. 25.

Cell phone and surveillance camera video shows the chopper spiraled to the ground and burst into flames around 11:30am Friday in a small empty lot along the 2200 block of Lakeview Parkway, a popular commercial area lined with Walmart, Home Depot and a QT gas station.

Rowlett police said Friday evening officers have notified the next of kin of the pilot.

No word when the victims’ identities will be released, but police said they were both adults and not related to one another.

The FAA interviewed witnesses Friday afternoon and the NTSB will arrive early Saturday morning to survey the damage.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner removed the bodies from the burned wreckage.

Officials have yet to determine what caused the crash.

Pieces of the wreckage were identified by small white markers.

A larger piece landed on the roof of a nearby storage unit appeared to be the helicopter’s tail section.

Witnesses said they heard a loud bang, and when they looked up, they saw the helicopter spiraling to the ground and that its tail section had already come off.

It erupted into flames when it hit the ground.

While this was recorded on cell phone and surveillance cameras, CBS-11 is not showing that video out of respect of the two lives lost.

Witnesses said they ran over to help, tried to pull the people out, and put the flames out, but the fire was too intense, so firefighters had to extinguish the flames.

FAA records show the chopper was a 2016 Robinson R-44 Rotorcraft and owned by Sky Helicopters of DeSoto which is the same company that operates our news helicopter.

Fabio Jelezoglo said he and his son saw it all happen. “We heard just a pop and we looked up and all I saw was the helicopter coming down completely out of control. The tail was off. It was hard knowing there was a person inside. It’s sad.”

A truck driver who had parked alongside a side street, was ten feet away from where the helicopter landed.

Philip Herndon said, “To be honest with you, you don’t have time to be frightened, your adrenaline is going, you worry about that later, you’re trying to help somebody. The frightening part doesn’t come until later. It’s mind-hurdling.”

John Rangel, who heard the crash, said his heart is with the families. “Beautiful day to get out. They think they’re going to have a nice ride on a helicopter and suddenly it ends tragically like that. It’s sad.”

