ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – The pilot of a helicopter that crashed and burst into flames in the 2200 block of State Highway 66 in Rowlett didn’t survive.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the helicopter went down around 11:30 a.m., with only the pilot onboard. The make and model of the rotorcraft isn’t known.
Helicopter crash at 2200 blk of Lakeview Pkwy Rowlett Tx. Helicopter is on fire.
Witnesses said the chopper came down hard and fast in front of a strip mall. The Rowlett Fire Department arrived on scene within minutes and was able to put out the flames.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.
The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.
* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.