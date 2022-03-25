FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – TEXpress officials are warning drivers that there will be multiple closures on I-35W this weekend due to ongoing construction.
The first set of closures will begin on Friday, Mar. 25 at 9:00 p.m. and last until Satuday, Mar. 26 at 10:00 a.m. The sections affected include the following:
- All lanes of northbound I-35W from N. Tarrant Parkway to Heritage Trace Parkway will be closed.
- Traffic will be redirected along the frontage road.
- All lanes of eastbound and westbound Heritage Trace Parkway over I-35W will be closed.
- Eastbound traffic will be redirected to Basswood Boulevard.
- Westbound traffic will be redirected to Golden Triangle Boulevard.
- All lanes of eastbound and westbound N. Tarrant Parkway over I-35W will be closed.
- Eastbound traffic will be redirected to Basswood Boulevard.
- Westbound traffic will be redirected to Golden Triangle Boulevard.
- The on-ramp to northbound I-35W from Basswood Boulevard will be closed.
- Traffic will be redirected to the next entrance at Heritage Trace Parkway.
- All lanes of eastbound and westbound Westport Parkway will be closed.
- Eastbound traffic will be redirected to SH 170.
- Westbound traffic will be redirected to Alliance Boulevard.
The second set of closures will be take place on Sunday, Mar. 27 between 1:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and will include the following:
- All lanes of northbound I-35W at SH-170 will be closed.
- Traffic will be redirected along the frontage road.
- All lanes of eastbound and westbound SH-170 over I-35W will be closed.
- Eastbound traffic will be redirected to Golden Triangle Boulevard.
- Westbound traffic will be redirected to Alliance Boulevard.
- All lanes of eastbound and westbound Westport Parkway under I-35W will be closed.
- Eastbound traffic will be redirected to Golden Triangle Boulevard.
- Westbound traffic will be redirected to Alliance Boulevard.
The work is weather permitting, but with warm temperatures and sunny skies expected this weekend, it appears likely that it will proceed as planned.
This work is part of the $950 million North Tarrant Express 35W project. This 7.2 mile section of I-35W from N. Tarrant Parkway to Eagle Parkway in Fort Worth will consist of improvements with the reconstruction of main lanes, expanded frontage roads, and the addition of TEXpress Lanes.
TEXpress offers multiple ways for drivers to receive updates on lane closures. Updates are posted daily on Twitter and Facebook and upcoming closures can be found on their website.