NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If sunny skies and highs in the 80s are anything to go by, it certainly looks and feels like Spring here in North Texas.

Things started out cool this morning, with temperatures in the high 40s. But things have definitely changed since then, and temperatures have already hit 80.

We won’t get that cold again until next week, but the weekend will basically look the same, getting a bit hotter each day.

As welcome as sun and warmth might be though, we are still in desperate need of rain.

Dry conditions are still in place and will create conditions that are potentially ripe for fires across the area. Something to definitely keep on eye on.

Thankfully, there is a chance of seeing some rain next week. Some parts of DFW might see isolated showers on Tuesday, but our best chances to start beating back this drought won’t come until Wednesday.