DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after he got into an altercation with two others in Dallas and allegedly opened fire on them.
At about 1:00 p.m. on Mar. 26, Dallas Police officers responded to a shooting call at 3508 Rio Grande. There, they discovered the suspect, Isidro Arzola, 34, and witness, Gerardo Segura, 33. Arzola and Segura had been involved in an altercation with Jamien Olivares, 31, when Olivares approached them and fired his gun.READ MORE: Texas A&M Forest Service: Veal Fire Was Caused By Trailer Chain Sparks
The bull grazed the suspect in the back of his head. Olivares fell to his knee and attempted to shoot Arzola two more times, but the gun jammed.
Arzola and Segura called 911 and ordered Olivares to get on the ground. Olivares at first complied, but then began to raise his gun again as if to fire it again. Arzola fired a single round, striking Olivares.READ MORE: Dallas Police Investigating After Man Found Dead In Levee
Officers at the scene confirmed that Olivares was on the ground with a single gunshot wound and had a handgun near his body.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the location and transported both Olivares and Arzola to a local hospital, but Olivares succumbed to his injuries.MORE NEWS: Multiple Wildfires Reignite Across North Texas
Arzola was treated and released at the hospital before being transported to the Homicide Unit, where he provided a statement. The case will be referred to a Grand Jury.