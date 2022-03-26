DFW AIRPORT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time ever, travelers will be able to fly non-stop from Texas to Melbourne, Australia.
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport customers will soon have another choice when planning their Australian travels as Qantas launches service to Melbourne, Australia. The service will operate four times weekly beginning Dec. 2 on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and flights are on sale starting today.
"DFW Airport is pleased to welcome Qantas non-stop service to Melbourne," said Sean Donohue, chief executive officer at DFW Airport. "Both regions are experiencing rapid growth and this addition will provide new opportunities for international business ties, tourism and economic development."
This marks the first non-stop passenger service between Texas and Melbourne. It will complement the service Qantas currently provides between DFW Airport and Sydney, which resumed Feb. 16 and has been one of the airline’s best performing routes.
DFW Airport will be the only destination not located on the west coast of the U.S. with non-stop service to Melbourne. Those traveling from Australia will benefit from DFW Airport's position as the most connected airport in the world, providing easy access to destinations throughout the U.S. and Latin America.
This announcement comes at a time when DFW Airport is experiencing strong growth in new routes and air service relaunches. With this addition, DFW Airport will provide customers with non-stop service to 71 international destinations.