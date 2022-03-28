HOLLYWOOD (CBSDFW.COM) – Will Smith has apologized for slapping comedian Chris Rock in the face during the live broadcast of the Oscars Sunday night. Smith said his “behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable” in a Monday night Instagram post.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” Smith shared. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, starring in fictional sequel to the 1997 film “G.I. Jane.” Pinkett Smith, who announced several years ago that she has alopecia, shaves her head.

Reaction to the seemingly unprovoked slap was all the talk by Monday.

“Nobody was being threatened physically, so to get up and assault someone is completely uncalled for. It’s unprofessional. It’s criminal,” said Arlington resident Corey Harris.

But others sided with Smith.

“I did see it live. The entire event unfortunate… to attack a woman for her health. It may not have been seen that way, but interpreted that way,” said Arlington resident Regina Fancher.

Regardless of whose side you’re on, the shocking act has garnered both condemnation and support for the new Oscar winner. No doubt Smith’s actions tarnished what some consider a special night meant to salute Hollywood excellence.