JACK COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Students in the Jacksboro Independent School District return to class on March 29 after surviving an EF-3 tornado last Monday.

The high school’s damage was mostly confined to the gymnasium, however the elementary school took the brunt of the damage.

On Monday, school administrators figured out all the logistics on what the first day back for students would look like.

Pre-K through 2nd grade will be in the First Baptist Church, third grade inside the Masonic Lodge right next to the church and 4th and 5th grade at the Jacksboro Middle School for the time being.

“It’s been a team effort, we’re a resilient community and I couldn’t be more proud of my employees, they have risen to the challenge for sure,” said Jacksboro ISD Superintendent Brad Burnett.

Meanwhile, the students will eat at the Parish of Jacksboro right across the street from the church. On Monday, staff brought in sandwiches, snacks and other meals for the students to eat.

“I’m going to enjoy it, I love taking care of the kids, I love feeding the kids,” added Elementary School Manager of the Cafeteria Vicki Glover.

For the elementary school teachers, moving their classes is a huge adjustment.

“It’s definitely going to be different, you know we don’t have everything at arm’s reach,” said fourth grade Science Teacher Dr. Michaine Ashley.

She’s sharing her class with the fifth grade science teacher in a large auditorium inside the Jacksboro Middle School.

“We don’t have a posterboard, we don’t have a projector in here right now so having that ability to use our chromebooks for our students is really going to be beneficial for them,” added Ashley.

It’s the next step back towards normalcy for this resilient community after a terrifying experience.

“We told the teachers this morning, it’s love and play. That’s going to be our focus,” said Jacksboro Elementary School Principal Michael Qualls.

Burnett told CBS 11, he’ll check in with the restoration crews at the elementary school on when it’s safe for students to go back inside the building for classes, which he believe may only be a couple weeks. But the school’s gymnasium may take a while longer to rebuild.