CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Death, DFW News, Electrocution, Greenwood Forest Subdivision, Houston
(courtesy: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A private lawn care worker was killed after he was electrocuted by a power-line while cutting down tree limbs.

(courtesy: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

READ MORE: Police Investigating After 3-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed In Dallas

It happened in the Greenwood Forest Subdivision of Houston on March 28.

Neighbors saw a heavy police presence in the 5700 block of PineWilde Drive after the man was killed.

READ MORE: Southwest Airlines Agrees To Pay Raises For Customer Service Agents

Electric and natural gas utility Center Point Energy is investigating, according to Harris County Constables.

Law enforcement officials have urged people to avoid the area.

MORE NEWS: Cedar Hill Brother & Sister Duo Ready To Share Spotlight

 

CBSDFW.com Staff