By CBSDFW.com Staff
**This story will be updated as more information becomes available.**

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left a three-year-old boy dead Monday.

Officials said the child’s mother brought him to the hospital saying he had been shot.

Police said they are currently investigating claims from the parents that the shooting occurred in a road rage incident.

The child’s identity has not been released and this remains an ongoing investigation.

