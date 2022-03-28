HOUSTON (CBSDFW/AP) — Attorneys for some of those killed and injured during last year’s deadly Astroworld festival are alleging rapper Travis Scott has violated a gag order issued in lawsuits they have filed in an effort to influence possible jurors ahead of a potential trial.
Earlier this month, Scott announced an initiative that includes funding for an effort to address safety challenges for festivals and large-scale events.
Experts who have studied deaths caused by crowd surges say they are often a result of density – too many people packed into a small space. The pressure can crush victims and render them unable to breathe. The crowd is often running either away from a perceived threat or toward something they want, such as a performer, before hitting a barrier.
Bob Hilliard, an attorney representing the family of the youngest person to die from injuries during the festival, says Scott’s announcement on concert safety zeroes in on an issue that’s the focus of the lawsuits and ongoing investigations.
Scott's attorneys say preventing him from speaking on this or any other issue would violate his constitutional rights.
The rapper founded the Astroworld Festival in 2018, and it has taken place at the former site of Six Flags AstroWorld each year since, except for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 29-year-old Houston native has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards.