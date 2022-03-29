MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two jailers have been reinstated after being terminated over Marvin Scott’s in-custody death at the Collin County Jail last March.

On March 14, officers in Allen arrested Scott outside the Allen Premium Outlets for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and took him to the Collin County Jail. According to the sheriff, several detention officers tried to secure Scott to a restraint bed after he exhibited “some strange behavior.”

In surveillance video later released in July 2021, detention officers are seen struggling with the 26-year-old man before using pepper spray and placing a spit mask on his face.

Scott became unresponsive hours later and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The day after Scott’s death, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner placed seven detention officers on administrative leave. They were later fired but were never indicted in Scott’s death.

Those terminated included a detention captain, a detention lieutenant, two detention sergeants, and three detention officers.

Almost a year later on March 24, 2022, the Collin County Civil Service Commission concluded its proceedings on the appeal of the captain, two sergeants, and one detention officer. They were the only former employees to appeal.

After hearing evidence and testimony, the Commission found that all four former employees violated well-established jail policies and procedures.

The Commission affirmed the terminations of the captain and one sergeant. However, it reinstated the other sergeant with a demotion to detention officer, and reinstated the remaining detention officer with a 10-day suspension.

All claims for back pay were denied.