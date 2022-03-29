NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – More than 34 million Americans age 50 and older could soon be eligible to receive another booster shot, after the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it had authorized a new round of the Moderna or Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for those who want them.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must also sign off on updated recommendations before providers can begin giving the extra boosters.
“Current evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals,” said the FDA’s Dr. Peter Marks said in a statement.
