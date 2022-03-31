DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department is investigating a single-fatality crash where a passenger truck crashed into an 18-wheeler on March 31.
Officers were dispatched to mile marker 467 of I-35E near North Texas Blvd shortly after 1:45 a.m. They found a significantly damaged Ford F-150, which had struck the back of an 18-wheeler stopped in traffic.
The 42-year-old driver, who was the sole occupant of the Ford, was declared deceased on scene by the City of Denton Fire Department. The driver of the 18-wheeler was unharmed.
Traffic Investigators responded to the scene, and they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this crash.