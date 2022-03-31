More Sunshine, Warmer Temps Today, Slight Rain Chances Friday NightThe weak disturbance that brought us the cloud cover is moving away and sunshine should become more abundant this afternoon.

22 minutes ago

Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines March 31, 2022President Biden Speaks To Family Of North Texas Marine Detained In Russia, Eastland Complex Fire Now Contained, Burned Through More Than 54,000 Acres In Two Weeks, Firefighters Return Home From Working The Eastland Complex Fire, Amber Guyger Conviction Upheld By Texas Court, Dallas ISD Vaccination Incentive Deadline Is Today For Students, Boban Marjanović Gives Blankets To Fellow Mavs And Staff

32 minutes ago

Rep. Fallon Discusses Trip To Eastern EuropeTexas Representative Pat Fallon (R - 4th District) talks with Jack Fink about his recent trip to Eastern Europe with other lawmakers. He shares personal stories about Ukrainian refugees and how Americans can help Ukraine.

1 hour ago