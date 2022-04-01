DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas firefighters are battling a two-alarm apartment fire in North Oak Cliff.
The call came in around 4:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Marsalis Avenue at Comal Street – not far from Lake Cliff Park.
Heavy flames and smoke can be seen shooting up from the building.
CBS 11 is reaching out to Dallas Fire-Rescue to see if they know what caused the fire.