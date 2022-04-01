CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas firefighters are battling a two-alarm apartment fire in North Oak Cliff.

Apartment fire in Dallas off of Marsalis Ave at Comal St.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Marsalis Avenue at Comal Street – not far from Lake Cliff Park.

Heavy flames and smoke can be seen shooting up from the building.

No reports so far of anyone hurt.

CBS 11 is reaching out to Dallas Fire-Rescue to see if they know what caused the fire.

