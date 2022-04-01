KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Keller found a skateboard from the 70s inside a fire hydrant in the 800 block of South Main Street near Wall Price-Keller Road.
For years public works has had a continual pressure issue with the fire hydrant but wasn’t able to fully shut off flow to it. Despite replacing various pieces of the hydrant, they continued to have pressure and leaking issues so they decided to dig it up.
According to The Department of Public Works, the 27" water line was originally installed in 1972, and there's a good chance the orange skateboard was in the line since then.
An explanation posted on the city’s Facebook page explains that “in the olden days, construction workers would use skateboards to travel the interior of water pipes to inspect welds and joints.”
Now that technology has moved beyond the first scientific pocket calculator (which debuted in 1972), they use cameras on wheels controlled by essentially an X-box controller for the task.
At some point in the last 50 years, according to the social media post, the skateboard broke into pieces and migrated from the water line into the 6" water line that serves the fire hydrant, even navigating a 90-degree turn.