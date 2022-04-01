Weekend Weather ForecastIt's going to be a beautiful weekend, enjoy it!

2 hours ago

Your Friday Afternoon Headlines April 1, 2022Dallas mother facing new charges in death of 3-year-old son, Former Keller band director indicted for indecency with a child, Sentencing for man charged with shooting Denton police officer, Dallas closes various COVID resources, testing and vaccination sites, Students struggle with mental health during COVID, Disney guests can now hug their favorite characters after COVID social distancing did not allow it

2 hours ago

FC Dallas Hosts Watching Party For World Cup DrawToday’s draw is, by modern standards, relatively simple. Teams will be drawn from four pools into eight groups and there are rules to keep apart regional rivals.

2 hours ago