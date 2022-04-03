FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police seized $50,000 in cash, 12 lbs. of marijuana, 124 grams of mushrooms, and several stolen guns in a March 30 drug bust.

Narcotics officers were watching a suspected drug house in Northwest Fort Worth when two different vehicles drove by and made significant drug purchases.

Police made a traffic stop on the first vehicle, seizing guns and drugs.

The second suspect left the house and stopped at a nearby convenience store to get a drink. As officers were watching him inside, a marked police car happened to pull up to the store. The suspect walked out, walked past the car loaded with drugs and stolen guns, and kept going.

He never came back.

Officers couldn’t break into the car without a warrant and probable cause, so they brought in a drug-sniffing K9, who alerted on the car.

Police got a warrant and searched the car, where they found the stolen guns and drugs.

Investigators said they have identified the suspect and are working to arrest him.

“This represents countless hours by our narcotics officers working nearly around the clock to seize all these drugs and recover the stolen weapons,” said Officer Buddy Calzada.