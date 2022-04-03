SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake Police arrested Adrian Hill, 44, for deadly conduct in connection with a road rage incident last night that stemmed from a reported hit and run accident.

Just before 9:00 pm last night, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Stockton Drive after a woman reported that her vehicle was struck by a dark-colored SUV while she and her family were stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of W. Kirkwood Blvd. and the SH 114 service road. The caller reported the SUV then sped off without stopping.

The caller’s husband, who officers later identified as Adrian Hill, followed the SUV but lost sight of it when it turned onto Stockton Drive.

Shortly thereafter, Hill located a black SUV parked in the driveway of a residence in the 200 block of Stockton Drive. Believing this was the vehicle involved in the accident a few minutes earlier; Hill parked in the driveway of the residence and exited his vehicle with a firearm.

As the man and woman inside of the black SUV exited their vehicle parked in the driveway of their residence, they saw Hill approaching them with a firearm. In response, the male resident pulled out a pocketknife. He and Hill became engaged in a physical altercation, which resulted in both the resident and Hill sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

At some point during the altercation, Hill fired a round from his firearm in the direction of the residents’ vehicle and home. The fired round did not strike anyone, and it was recovered by police at the scene.

Officers have determined the man and woman were not involved in the earlier hit and run accident with Hill, nor were they in the area of Kirkwood Blvd and the SH 114 service road at the time the accident occurred. The vehicle reportedly involved in the hit and run accident has not been located at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Brad Uptmore at (817) 748-8240 or via email.