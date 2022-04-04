9:57 P.M. UPDATE — A flash flood warning has been issued for Collin and Denton County until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

9:50 P.M. UPDATE — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Tarrant and Dallas County.

9:37 P.M. UPDATE — A tornado warning has been issued for Collin, Fannin and Hunt County until 10:15 p.m.

9:30 P.M. UPDATE — The tornado warning for Collin, Denton and Grayson counties has been changed to a severe thunderstorm warning.

8:50 P.M. UPDATE — A tornado warning has been issued for Collin, Denton and Grayson counties.

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For the third Monday in a row, severe weather is moving through North Texas and our meteorologists are tracking damaging winds, hail and the threat for tornadoes.

Parts of the region, mainly to the west, are under a severe thunderstorm watch while areas farther west are under a tornado watch.

Storms have been developing out west and are quickly tracking east. This will be a fast-moving event and any severe weather should be out of the area by 2 a.m. Tuesday. But until then, North Texans should be prepared for all modes of severe weather.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, several severe thunderstorm warnings have already been issued for the North Texas region. The main threats are 60-70 mph damaging wind gusts and large hail, but our meteorologists are also watching for brief spin-up tornadoes as the line extends south into Central Texas and moves east.

There’s also the potential of some heavy rain.

The region remains under severe and extreme drought, so this would be beneficial rain, but some minor flooding issues will be possible in the overnight hours as strong storms dump 1-2 inches of rain across some parts of North Texas.

By Tuesday morning, calmer conditions will prevail. The day will start off with some cloud cover, but mostly sunny skies are expected in the afternoon with breezy south/southwest winds.

These conditions will allow our temperatures to warm into the upper 80s and low 90s.

A strong, dry cold front will move through early Wednesday morning. Sunshine will prevail behind this cold front, but highs will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s for the second half of the week.

Dry conditions are expected until early next week.