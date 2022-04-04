WATAGUA (CBSDFW.COM) – On Monday morning students and staff will walk through the doors of Grace Hardeman Elementary School in Watauga for the first time in weeks.
Classes were canceled and students relocated after the school suffered massive storm damage two weeks ago. It was on March 21 when high winds ripped off part of the school's roof and water damaged at least six classrooms.
Students had to be moved to a different location — the old Richland Elementary School in Richland Hills — while crews repaired the building.
Classes are resuming and administrators say the campus is safe, but there are still repairs that need to be made. Most work will be done over the next few weeks but officials say the repairs on the roof will probably continue into the summer.
Class times and bus schedules for the Birdville Independent School District school will be as normal on Monday.