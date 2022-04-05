JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire, fueled by thousands of pounds of wood burned in Johnson County after storms passed through North Texas Monday night.

It started around 10:30 p.m. on April 4 as thunderstorms blew through the area.

Alvarado Fire Department Capt. Brad Hargrove told CBS 11 News that preliminary investigations showed severe weather may have sparked the fire in the 2400 block of Luisa Lane in Venus and set yards and yards of wood ablaze.

“Once we arrived at the scene we found a full pallet yard on fire. We’re suspecting it started by a lightning strike,” he said.

But it wasn’t just the flames first responders were concerned about. There were unconfirmed reports of at least one tornado touching down in Johnson County and Hargrove said one came through as they tried to put out the pallet fire. “We looked up and it was coming right over the top of us,” he said. The Captain said he rode out the storm in his SUV.

The pallet fire burned through the night and into the morning. Initially more than a dozen fire agencies responded to try and beat down the flames. Tuesday morning firefighters were still on the scene but they say they don’t have enough water to put out the fire that has so much wood fueling it.

From the beginning, fire crews said they knew fighting the fire would be incredibly challenging.

“The issue we had when our crews showed up was that the fire was all the way in the back,” Venus Fire Department Chief Richard Allen said. “With the storms coming in, if the pallets would’ve blown over and blocked the entrance it would’ve compromised our escape route, the only way we’d have to get out.”

As firefighters from 19 different departments did what they could, severe storms moved in.

Lynn Dykes watched from his home next door as the fire continued to spread.

“We looked next door and we noticed my neighbors back porch was on fire,” he said.

Johnson County fire dispatch put out an emergency alert.

“We were getting pounded by rain and hail and debris,” Dykes said. “We were so concentrated on extinguishing that that when the tornado came through it was like big deal, we got to put this fire out.”

Propane tanks exploded and shrapnel shot up into the air. Nearby homes were evacuated.

“At one point the captain came up to me, maybe about 3 o’clock this morning, and said ‘I think you’re going to lose your house,’ ” Dykes said. “It was so hot on the back side here.”

Allen said a metal fence saved the day. “They had that 8 foot tall metal fence – and once we could get the fire burned down below that level it helped tremendously,” he said.

“They saved my house,” Dykes said. “They’re amazing.”