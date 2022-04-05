After Overnight Severe Weather, Near Record Heat Expected In North Texas TuesdayThere was a radar confirmed tornado in Johnson County on April 4 and residents in several cities woke up Tuesday to storm damage to their homes and property.

Fire At Johnson County Pallet Yard Rages After Suspected Lightning StrikeA fire, fueled by thousands of pounds of wood, is still burning in Johnson County after storms passed through North Texas Monday night.

First Alert Weather Day: Tornadoes, Storms Threaten Parts Of North TexasFor the third Monday in a row, severe weather is moving through North Texas and our meteorologists are tracking damaging winds, hail and the threat for tornadoes.