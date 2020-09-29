CBSN
Phantom Call Crackdown UnderwayThe Federal Trade Commission announced a nationwide crackdown on phantom and abusive debt collectors on Tuesday.
Tarrant Area Food Bank Expands Mega Mobile Markets To Battle Food InsecurityThe Tarrant Area Food Bank is expanding their Mobile Markets and Mega Mobile Markets throughout the county this week to help battle food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Texas Mom Gives Birth To First Child After Battling Coronavirus, Spending 13 Days On Ventilator While PregnantTwo months after Pooja Charaniya’s recovery, she returned to the hospital on July 22 and delivered a healthy baby weighing 5 pounds, 1 ounce.
Botham Jean's Mother Back In Dallas To Celebrate His BirthdayBotham Jean, who was shot and killed by a Dallas Police officer who mistook his apartment for her own, would have turned 29 on Tuesday.
SMU Director Of Debate Talks Trump, BidenPresident Trump and Joe Biden will participate in the first of three debates Tuesday night.
Ones For Wellness: Healthy LungsGood dental hygiene, exercise and drinking water are good for your lungs.
Tuesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Tuesday, September 29.
Teacher Salute Tuesday, Sept. 29 5PMTeacher Salute Tuesday, Sept. 29 5PM