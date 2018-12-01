Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Indicted For Murder In Botham Jean Death; DA Says It Was 'Intentional Event'Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger was indicted for murder in the shooting death of Botham Jean in September.

Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At 94Former President George H.W. Bush has passed away at the age of 94, according to a family spokesperson.

Garland Residents Concerned Neighborhood Location Impacting Their HealthGarland city leaders met with a group of residents Friday to discuss their concern in the number of cancer cases in the city.

Radio Station Pulls 'Baby It's Cold Outside' After Complaints Following #MeToo MovementA Cleveland radio station says it has stopped playing the classic holiday song "Baby It's Cold Outside" because of the #MeToo movement.

Feds: Agents Liberated Dozens Of Women Sold For Sex In Dallas After Undercover Sting Operation Federal prosecutors said agents recently liberated dozens of women who were sold for sex in Dallas after an undercover sting operation.

Largest US Pharmaceutical Distributor Moving Headquarters To North Texas In April"I’m delighted McKesson, a Fortune 6 company, is making Texas the home of its new global headquarters,” said Governor Abbott.

Veteran Rowlett Patrol Sergeant Passes AwaySergeant Rick Caillet died in in the hospital after serving the Rowlett community for 26 years.

Several Brands Of Dog Food Recalled For Elevated Levels Of Vitamin DSeveral pet food companies have recalled their products since the beginning of November due to elevated levels of Vitamin D.

Jogger Seriously Injured After Coyote Attack In FriscoThe Frisco Police Department is aware of four situations involving an aggressive coyote in the same area during the past month; all of which have occurred between 6:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

High School Teacher's Assistant In Dallas Charged With Sexually Assaulting StudentMarkel Hall, 34, worked with the band at the high school and a Dallas ISD spokeswoman said the district placed him on administrative leave.