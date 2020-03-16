A note about our closings system: we know the terms “today” and “tomorrow” might be confusing to some because we’re dealing with several days at once. But our system “knows” what day it is, and it displays the appropriate information. So “today” is always the current day, and “tomorrow” is always the following day.
Administrators can click here to access our closings system.
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 11:39PM
Arlington ISD
Public Schools
Closed through 3/30/20
Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD
Public Schools
Closed Mar 16-20
Cedar Hill ISD
Public Schools
Closed Indefinitely
Celina ISD
Public Schools
Closed March 16 - 20
City of McKinney
Government
Closed through 3/20/20
Collinsville ISD
Public Schools
Closed through 3/20/20
Cooper ISD
Public Schools
March 16th-March20th
Coram Deo Academy
Public Schools
Closed March 16-27
Dallas ISD
Public Schools
Closed Indefinitely
Dawson ISD
Public Schools
Closed Through Fri.
Denton City County Day School
Closed Through Fri.
Denton ISD
Public Schools
Closed through 3/20/20
Ennis ISD
Public Schools
closed thru 3/20
Fort Worth ISD
Public Schools
Closed through 3/30/20
Frisco ISD
Public Schools
Closed through 3/20/20
Frost ISD
Public Schools
Closed Through Fri.
Garland ISD
Public Schools
Closed through 4/3/20
Highland Park ISD
Public Schools
Closed Indefinitely
Jean Massieu Academy
Private Schools
Closed March 16th-27th
Life School District
Private Schools
Closed March 16-20
Melissa ISD
Public Schools
Closed March 16-20
Mesquite ISD
Public Schools
Closed through 3/20/20
Palo Pinto ISD
Public Schools
Closed Mar 16-Mar 20
Plano ISD
Public Schools
Closed through 3/20/20
Poolville ISD
Public Schools
Closed 3/16-4/3
Richardson ISD
Public Schools
Closed Indefinitely
Royse City ISD
Public Schools
Closed March 16-20
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School
Private Schools
Closed March 16-29
Westlake Academy
Public Schools
March 16 - 27
Windthorst ISD
Public Schools
Closed through 3/27/20