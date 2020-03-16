School Closings:Multiple Districts Have Closed Schools During Coronavirus Outbreak
A note about our closings system: we know the terms “today” and “tomorrow” might be confusing to some because we’re dealing with several days at once. But our system “knows” what day it is, and it displays the appropriate information. So “today” is always the current day, and “tomorrow” is always the following day.

School closings / delays on this page are current as of

Monday, March 16, 2020 - 11:39PM

Arlington ISD

Public Schools

Closed through 3/30/20

Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD

Public Schools

Closed Mar 16-20

Cedar Hill ISD

Public Schools

Closed Indefinitely

Celina ISD

Public Schools

Closed March 16 - 20

City of McKinney

Government

Closed through 3/20/20

Collinsville ISD

Public Schools

Closed through 3/20/20

Cooper ISD

Public Schools

March 16th-March20th

Coram Deo Academy

Public Schools

Closed March 16-27

Dallas ISD

Public Schools

Closed Indefinitely

Dawson ISD

Public Schools

Closed Through Fri.

Denton City County Day School

Closed Through Fri.

Denton ISD

Public Schools

Closed through 3/20/20

Ennis ISD

Public Schools

closed thru 3/20

Fort Worth ISD

Public Schools

Closed through 3/30/20

Frisco ISD

Public Schools

Closed through 3/20/20

Frost ISD

Public Schools

Closed Through Fri.

Garland ISD

Public Schools

Closed through 4/3/20

Highland Park ISD

Public Schools

Closed Indefinitely

Jean Massieu Academy

Private Schools

Closed March 16th-27th

Life School District

Private Schools

Closed March 16-20

Melissa ISD

Public Schools

Closed March 16-20

Mesquite ISD

Public Schools

Closed through 3/20/20

Palo Pinto ISD

Public Schools

Closed Mar 16-Mar 20

Plano ISD

Public Schools

Closed through 3/20/20

Poolville ISD

Public Schools

Closed 3/16-4/3

Richardson ISD

Public Schools

Closed Indefinitely

Royse City ISD

Public Schools

Closed March 16-20

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School

Private Schools

Closed March 16-29

Westlake Academy

Public Schools

March 16 - 27

Windthorst ISD

Public Schools

Closed through 3/27/20