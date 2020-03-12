Join CBS 11 for the adventure of a lifetime!
Here’s your chance to audition for one of the most popular shows in television history and to win $1,000,000! Survivor will be holding an open casting call on Thursday, April 2nd from 2p-6p at Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony, TX.
Bring your A-game and tell us why you would be a great contestant on an upcoming Survivor series! You’ll have less than 2 minutes in front of our cameras to tell and show us why. Make it count!
Click here for a list of the rules and eligibility requirements. In short, you must be 18 or older to audition, you must be a U.S. Citizen and if you make the semi-final round of auditions, you must have a valid US Passport.
Thanks, good luck and see you there!