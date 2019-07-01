Menu
Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Video
Temperatures Running A Bit Below Average
Partly cloudy early then heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
3 hours ago
North Texas Tollway Authority Increases Toll Rates
North Texas Tollway Authority Increases Toll Rates
3 hours ago
Woman's Body Found On I-35E In Dallas After Apparent Hit-And-Run
The body of a woman was found on Interstate-35E in Dallas early Monday morning after an apparent hit-and-run crash, authorities said.
3 hours ago
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
US Marshals Service Releases New Flyer, Images Of Dallas Convicted Killer On The Run
Rene Adrian Carrillo did not show up for Day 4 of his murder trial for shooting and killing a man outside a Dallas strip club in 2017. A jury convicted Carrillo of murder in absentia.
Police Arrest 17-Year-Old In Connection To Deep Ellum Homicide, Aggravated Assault
Dallas police arrested Kelsey Jabari Wade Young for the alleged murder of Adan Lozano, 28, in a Deep Ellum parking lot.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Weather
Weather Links
DFW Weather
Live Radar
Weather App
Track The Heat
Mobile 11
Latest Forecast
Temperatures Running A Bit Below Average
Partly cloudy early then heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
3 hours ago
Weather Stories
Mexican City Of Guadalajara Covered In Ice After Freakish Hailstorm
The city of Guadalajara in Mexico got quite the icy surprise over the weekend as a hailstorm swept through the area and brought more than three feet of ice in some areas.
Severe Storms, Powerful Winds Damage Eagle Mountain Marina
Powerful winds tore through parts of the roof of a structure covering boats.
DFW Weather: Severe Storms With Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Make Way Through North Texas
Severe thunderstorms made their way through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex Sunday evening with heavy rain and strong winds.
Sports
All Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Cowboys
Report: Cowboys Zeke Elliott To Meet With Goodell Over Las Vegas Handcuffing
There are reports that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is headed to New York to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday.
Rangers
Snell Has 12 Strikeouts In 6 Innings. Rays Beat Rangers 6-2
Blake Snell struck out 12 over six innings for just his second win in 10 starts and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 6-2 on Sunday.
Mavericks
Report: Seth Curry Returning To Mavericks On 4-Year Deal
Guard Seth Curry is heading back to the Dallas Mavericks on a 4-year, $32 million contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Stars
Dallas Stars Sign Esa Lindell To New $34.8M, 6-Year Contract
Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell has signed a $34.8 million, six-year contract that will run through the 2024-25 season.
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
Latest Videos
Temperatures Running A Bit Below Average
Partly cloudy early then heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
3 hours ago
North Texas Tollway Authority Increases Toll Rates
North Texas Tollway Authority Increases Toll Rates
3 hours ago
Woman's Body Found On I-35E In Dallas After Apparent Hit-And-Run
The body of a woman was found on Interstate-35E in Dallas early Monday morning after an apparent hit-and-run crash, authorities said.
3 hours ago
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
Eat "Sleep" and Play at The Statler
You don't have to go far to get away this summer. Taryn Jones finds out why staying at The Statler Hotel is like taking a trip back in time.
Behind The Scenes With Texas Celebrity Chef Tim Love
The restaurant business can be a grind, but when it's your passion the hard work and stress become a labor of love. That fits the life of Tim Love.
Up Close Encounters at SeaQuest Fort Worth
Did you know you can hang out with otters and snorkel with stingrays in DFW? But that's just the beginning. Eat See Play's Taryn Jones heads to SeaQuest Fort Worth where you can get hands on with animals above and below water.
"Sesame Street" Muppets Hitting The Road, Headed To A Street Near You
Big Bird, Elmo and stars of "Sesame Street" are leaving their quiet neighborhood and heading out on a road trip.
E.S.P. Videos
Eat.See.Play Video
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS 11 / News Team
TXA 21
Advertise
Links & Numbers
Other
Upload Images/Video
Photo Galleries
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
DFW Outdoorsman
Video
Outfitters
Financing Your Piece of Texas
Share Photos
Travel
Local Travelers Reconsider Dominican Republic Vacations In Wake Of Tourist Deaths, State Department Warning
The State Department is telling tourists to "exercise increased caution" when traveling to the Dominican Republic.
More
CBS 11 Storm Chaser
CBS Entertainment
CBS 11 News
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
2:30 PM
Face the Truth
3:00 PM
Dr. Phil
4:00 PM
CBS 11 News at 4pm
5:00 PM
CBS 11 News at 5pm
5:30 PM
CBS Evening News
View All Programs
Timeline Of NASA’s Apollo Program
Sponsored By