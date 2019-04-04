Connected K Previews the ACM Awards On CBS 11 And 'The Jar Of Embarrassing Questions' That Awaits Celebrities

Police Save, Protect Ducklings After Mother Duck Struck In RoadFort Worth Police said the duck's 13 ducklings were "distraught" and one fell down a sewer drain.
Nice Friday Developing, Then Rain SaturdayThe weekend is going to turn soggy :(
Connected K From 96.3 KSCS Previews The ACM Awards For CBS 11CBS 11 is in Las Vegas with 96.3 KSCS covering all the festivities leading up to the Academy Of Country Music Awards that take place Sunday at 7pm Central Time on CBS 11.
Sen. Cruz Warns Closing Border Would Devastate Texas Economy"Millions of jobs, in Texas and across the country, depend upon trade with Mexico, and the federal government shouldn’t do anything to jeopardize those jobs," Sen. Cruz said.
Dallas County Health And Human Services Confirms First Measles Case In Dallas Since 2017The patient had been exposed to another confirmed measles case from Tarrant County at their mutual workplace in Dallas County in March.
Skyline High Teacher On Leave During Investigation Into Racist PostsThe teacher joined the Skyline staff in August 2018, DISD said.