Program Teaches Students How To Respect U.S. And State FlagsWorn, torn or tattered, the rules on displaying and handling American flags don’t fade.

5 hours ago

Community Comes Together For Mass Memorializing Family Of 4 Killed In Addison Plane CrashKen Molestina reports from All Saints Catholic Church in Dallas.

5 hours ago

Tires Display 'Birth Dates' But Industry Opposes Expiration DatesOn every tire in America, you'll find a code that denotes the week and month a tire was manufactured. What you won't find is an expiration date.

6 hours ago

Gov. Abbott Sets Special Election For Texas House Seat Vacated By Now Dallas Mayor Eric JohnsonThe special election to fill Eric Johnson's Texas House seat will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

6 hours ago

Semi Splits In Half In ArlingtonThis happened on Watson Road near Majesty Drive.

6 hours ago

First Retractable Roof Trusses Installed At Globe Life FieldThe first piece, weighing nearly 1.1 million pounds, was lifted into the northwest portion of the site, with the second piece installed directly adjacent. (video courtesy: Texas Rangers)

7 hours ago

American Airlines Inviting Public To Add Names To Plane For Cancer ResearchFort Worth-based American Airlines is offering a unique opportunity for the public to donate money toward cancer research and recognize a loved one impacted by the disease. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago

Fort Worth First Responders Fireworks Injury DemonstrationIt's fireworks season, but keep in mind they are illegal in a lot of Texas cities and towns. Every year there are thousands of injuries due to fireworks. Wednesday members of the Fort Worth Fire Department stopped by CBS 11 News to show us just how devastating those injuries can be.

10 hours ago

Wild Wednesday: African Crested PorcupineWild Wednesday: African Crested Porcupine

10 hours ago

2-Year-Old Houston-Area Boy Fatally Shot During Robbery Attempt At ApartmentA 2-year-old boy was killed and his father was seriously injured after two gunmen who demanded money shot them at a residential complex north of Houston. Katie Johnston reports.

11 hours ago

Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksCloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

11 hours ago

Court Appearance For School Bus Driver In Deadly Texas CrashThe man behind the wheel of an Athens Independent School District school bus when it crashed in January killing a middle school student on board, was in a Texas courtroom Wednesday.

11 hours ago

Private Memorial Mass Held For Family Killed In Plane CrashFriends and family gathered to remember some of the victim's from a deadly plane crash on Sunday.

11 hours ago

Search For Missing Toddler Ends In HeartbreakThe discovery of 2-year-old Sarbesh Gurung in the back of an SUV at the apartment complex where he lived with his family has let many questioning how he ended up there.

11 hours ago

Texas Deputy Hit, Killed By Pickup During Traffic StopA Texas sheriff's deputy has been killed after he was struck by a passing pickup on Interstate 10 while conducting a traffic stop just northwest of San Antonio. Katie Johnston reports.

12 hours ago

Toddler Missing In Denton Found Dead Inside SUVPolice in Denton had been searching for a missing 2-year-old for more than 15 hours when a horrible discovery was made. It was around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when officers found little Sarbesh Gurung in the back of an SUV at the apartment complex where he lived with his family.

12 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Wednesday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Wednesday morning.

15 hours ago

Fort Worth Fire Demonstrates Importance Of Fireworks SafetyIf you're going to light fireworks (legally) this Fourth of July, it's important to know how to be safe. The Fort Worth Fire Department shows what could happen if fireworks aren't handled properly.

15 hours ago

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

17 hours ago

There's A Chance Of Rain On Warm Fourth Of JulyHighs in the low to mid-90s are in the forecast the next few days.

1 day ago