Willie Nelson Cancels Tour To Check 'Breathing Problem'Texas music legend Willie Nelson has canceled his 2019 tour due to a "breathing problem," he announced on Twitter. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Forget Lions, Tigers And Bears... Zebras Are On The Loose In TexasThough the Texas heat may feel like the Sahara... it isn't. So why were a pair of zebras on the loose in New Braunfels? Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

If You Can't Handle the Heat... Get Out of "The Kitchen"What's Up DFW with Studio Movie Grill When their husbands wind up in prison- it's up too their wives to take over and become Hell's Kitchen's most powerful mobsters. Find out what mob boss names Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss would give themselves in this sneak peek.

5 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Thursday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Thursday morning.

5 hours ago

Lawyers: El Paso Suspect's Mother Called Police About Son Owning RifleThe mother of the El Paso mass shooting suspect told Allen police weeks ago that she was concerned about her son owning an "AK" type gun, family attorneys told CNN.

6 hours ago

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

8 hours ago

North Texas Musician Shocked To Learn His Therapist Is Father Of El Paso Mass Shooting Suspect"I didn't believe it,” Eric Keyes said. “I didn't believe it. I said are you sure? Because this is not even funny to me.”

15 hours ago

It's All About The August HeatThe mild summer is no more. A triple-digit temperature Thursday is ahead.

15 hours ago

Jury Finds Roofer Investigated By The Ones For Justice Guilty Of TheftGregg Averitt was already awaiting trial related to 2018 charges, but earlier this year, prosecutors argued he had violated the terms of his bond.

15 hours ago

Team Coverage Of President Donald Trump's Visit To El PasoPresident Donald Trump visited survivors of the mass shooting Saturday as well as first responders.

15 hours ago

Wednesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Wednesday, August 7.

18 hours ago

Viral Campaign Helping Teachers Buy School SuppliesAccording to one estimate, 94 percent of teachers spend nearly $500 a year on school supplies.

19 hours ago

Hospital Food Worker Dishes Out Heimlich Maneuver, Saves Choking ManHailed as a hero, one food worker's quick-thinking saved the life of a choking man at Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth.

19 hours ago

Collapsed Crane To Be Removed Soon From Destroyed Dallas Apartment BuildingWork will begin shortly, but it could take up to two months to get it all of the collapse crane out of there.

19 hours ago

Team Coverage Of President Trump's Visit To El PasoProtestors and supporters showed up in droves to make their point as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited first responders and mass shooting survivors.

19 hours ago

Heat Advisory In Effect In North TexasBe careful during some brutal triple-digital temperature days.

20 hours ago

Weather 101: Take Care Of Your Car In The HeatIt can take some time, but high temperatures can damage the rubber of your tires, causing them to dry out

20 hours ago

Tensions High In El Paso As President Trump VisitsPresident Trump arrived in El Paso Wednesday afternoon to visit with first responders and mass shooting victims' families.

20 hours ago

Sears At North East Mall In Hurst Is ClosingThe store is set to close in October.

20 hours ago

Cowboys' Jameill Showers Played College Football At UTEPThe deadly mass shooting in El Paso has impacted some Cowboys players personally.

20 hours ago