As of now, K9s face an uncertain future after they retire.
Measure On Ballot To Help Texas Officers Keep Their K9 Partners
Sponsored By
Program: CBS 11 News EveningCategories: News, Pets, Elections, Local News, KTVTTV, Top Story, Google
Latest Videos
Breezy Saturday With Sunny SkiesA dry weekend is in the works for North Texas with temperatures in the high 50s.
Measure On Ballot To Help Texas Officers Keep Their K9 PartnersAs of now, K9s face an uncertain future after they retire.
Dallas High School Rivalry Game Takes On Different Feel Following Tornado OutbreakSt. Mark’s School of Texas and Episcopal School of Dallas both suffered damage from the tornadoes almost two weeks ago.
Veteran's Service Dog Stolen In Arlington Break-InArlington police are asking for public assistance in locating and reuniting a local veteran with his stolen service dog.
Beto O'Rourke Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential RaceO'Rourke shared how grateful he is to all "who made up the heart and soul of this campaign."
Fort Worth Marathon Long Range ForecastJeff Ray has details on what weather may be like on race day morning.
Friday Evening News BriefHere's what made news on Friday, November 1.
Texans Prepare For Christmas, Holiday Season 1 Day After HalloweenThe official start of the holiday and Christmas season for many people started Friday.
Dallas Police Chief Hall Rappels Down Dallas BuildingDallas Police Chief Renee Hall rappelled 15 to 20 stories in downtown Dallas for a Special Olympics fundraiser called, Over the Edge.
Fake Gun Scare In ArlingtonSomeone called police when they saw a group of teens shooting a pellet gun that looked like a real gun.
North Texas Police Detective Frank Dockery Resigns After Being Arrested In Drug Trafficking InvestigationDockery was a 20-year veteran of the Plano Police Department.
Beto O'Rourke Quits Race For PresidentTexas native Beto O'Rourke took to Twitter Friday afternoon to announce his removal from the 2020 presidential race.
Traffic Alert For Race Weekend At Texas Motor SpeedwayTraffic reporter Madison Sawyer shows you the best way to beat the backups.
Race Fans Are Piling Into North Texas This WeekendPhotojournalist Mike Kinney takes us outside Texas Motor Speedway where folks are camping out on race weekend.
Uber CEO Praises North Texas Workforce At Dallas Grand OpeningUber's CEO praised the North Texas workforce at the company's grand opening in Dallas Friday.
Family Of Elderly Woman Attacked In Kaufman County Believe An Arrest Will Help Her RecoveryThe family of the elderly woman brutally attacked in her Kaufman County home believe that an arrest in the case will help with the woman's recovery.
Cambridge School Of Dallas Students Return To School At Fellowship Church After TornadoIt was the second day of school for Cambridge students who returned to classes at Fellowship Church Friday after their school was severely damaged by an EF-3 tornado last month.
Drive-By Shooter Opens Fire, Kills 79-Year-Old Woman Sitting In Her Dallas HomeA 79-year-old woman was killed after a drive-by shooter opened fire on her home in South Dallas.
20-Year Veteran Plano Police Detective Resigns Following Drug Trafficking ArrestPlano Police Detective Frank Eric Dockery, 45, resigned following his arrest on Wednesday as part of a drug trafficking investigation.
Beto O'Rourke Drops Out Of Presidential RaceThe former Texas Congressman struggled to gain momentum on the national stage.
Scott Padgett's Weather ForecastA dry, warm weekend is in the works for North Texas with temperatures in the high 50s.
Capital One Customers Unable To Withdraw MoneyCapital One customers were not happy Friday when they found they were unable to withdraw money from their bank accounts.
North Texas Veteran Lost Service Dog In Robbery, Arlington Police SayArlington police are asking for public assistance in locating and reuniting a local veteran with his stolen service dog. Katie Johnston reports.
MedStar Crews Responding To More Cases Of The Flu In North TexasAs the end of the year gets closer, MedStar crews are treating more and more patients suffering from flu-like symptoms. Katie Johnston reports.