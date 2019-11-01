Breezy Saturday With Sunny SkiesA dry weekend is in the works for North Texas with temperatures in the high 50s.

35 minutes ago

Measure On Ballot To Help Texas Officers Keep Their K9 PartnersAs of now, K9s face an uncertain future after they retire.

37 minutes ago

Dallas High School Rivalry Game Takes On Different Feel Following Tornado OutbreakSt. Mark’s School of Texas and Episcopal School of Dallas both suffered damage from the tornadoes almost two weeks ago.

46 minutes ago

Veteran's Service Dog Stolen In Arlington Break-InArlington police are asking for public assistance in locating and reuniting a local veteran with his stolen service dog.

49 minutes ago

Beto O'Rourke Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential RaceO'Rourke shared how grateful he is to all "who made up the heart and soul of this campaign."

51 minutes ago

Fort Worth Marathon Long Range ForecastJeff Ray has details on what weather may be like on race day morning.

4 hours ago

Friday Evening News BriefHere's what made news on Friday, November 1.

4 hours ago

Texans Prepare For Christmas, Holiday Season 1 Day After HalloweenThe official start of the holiday and Christmas season for many people started Friday.

4 hours ago

Dallas Police Chief Hall Rappels Down Dallas BuildingDallas Police Chief Renee Hall rappelled 15 to 20 stories in downtown Dallas for a Special Olympics fundraiser called, Over the Edge.

4 hours ago

Fake Gun Scare In ArlingtonSomeone called police when they saw a group of teens shooting a pellet gun that looked like a real gun.

5 hours ago

North Texas Police Detective Frank Dockery Resigns After Being Arrested In Drug Trafficking InvestigationDockery was a 20-year veteran of the Plano Police Department.

5 hours ago

Beto O'Rourke Quits Race For PresidentTexas native Beto O'Rourke took to Twitter Friday afternoon to announce his removal from the 2020 presidential race.

5 hours ago

Traffic Alert For Race Weekend At Texas Motor SpeedwayTraffic reporter Madison Sawyer shows you the best way to beat the backups.

5 hours ago

Race Fans Are Piling Into North Texas This WeekendPhotojournalist Mike Kinney takes us outside Texas Motor Speedway where folks are camping out on race weekend.

5 hours ago

Uber CEO Praises North Texas Workforce At Dallas Grand OpeningUber's CEO praised the North Texas workforce at the company's grand opening in Dallas Friday.

6 hours ago

Family Of Elderly Woman Attacked In Kaufman County Believe An Arrest Will Help Her RecoveryThe family of the elderly woman brutally attacked in her Kaufman County home believe that an arrest in the case will help with the woman's recovery.

6 hours ago

Cambridge School Of Dallas Students Return To School At Fellowship Church After TornadoIt was the second day of school for Cambridge students who returned to classes at Fellowship Church Friday after their school was severely damaged by an EF-3 tornado last month.

6 hours ago

Drive-By Shooter Opens Fire, Kills 79-Year-Old Woman Sitting In Her Dallas HomeA 79-year-old woman was killed after a drive-by shooter opened fire on her home in South Dallas.

6 hours ago

20-Year Veteran Plano Police Detective Resigns Following Drug Trafficking ArrestPlano Police Detective Frank Eric Dockery, 45, resigned following his arrest on Wednesday as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

6 hours ago

Beto O'Rourke Drops Out Of Presidential RaceThe former Texas Congressman struggled to gain momentum on the national stage.

6 hours ago

Scott Padgett's Weather ForecastA dry, warm weekend is in the works for North Texas with temperatures in the high 50s.

7 hours ago

Capital One Customers Unable To Withdraw MoneyCapital One customers were not happy Friday when they found they were unable to withdraw money from their bank accounts.

7 hours ago

North Texas Veteran Lost Service Dog In Robbery, Arlington Police SayArlington police are asking for public assistance in locating and reuniting a local veteran with his stolen service dog. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

MedStar Crews Responding To More Cases Of The Flu In North TexasAs the end of the year gets closer, MedStar crews are treating more and more patients suffering from flu-like symptoms. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago