Sharing Support For Community Mourning Loss Of 4 Students In CrashDallas Roosevelt High brought flowers, kind words and a meal to their game against Community High School Friday night.

2 minutes ago

Friday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Friday, November 8.

3 hours ago

'Angel Eyes' Program Helps Families Stay Connected To Fragile NewbornsRobbie Owens reports on what Methodist Mansfield is doing for new moms, their babies and their families.

4 hours ago

Concertgoers Ready And Waiting For 1st Event At Dickies Arena In Fort WorthDozens of Twenty One Pilots fans spent several nights in the cold, camping out in tents for coveted wristbands that grant access to the pit level for the concert.

4 hours ago

Great Weather For Fort Worth MarathonMeteorologist Jeff Ray has your marathon morning forecast.

4 hours ago

Southwest Pushes Back Return Of Max JetsSouthwest Airlines has once again pushed back the return of its Boeing 737 Max jets as Boeing tries to fix the aircraft following two deadly crashes.

5 hours ago

Friday Night ForecastThe sun reemerged Friday afternoon, but temperatures dropped into the low 50s as the winds died down by evening.

5 hours ago

3 Dead, 3 Injured After 18 Wheeler Explodes On I-35W Near DentonThree people are dead and traffic was backed up after an 18-wheeler exploded on I-35 W, according to the Denton Fire Department.

5 hours ago

Families In Haltom City On Alert After 2 Incidents Involving Groping, Indecent ExposureThe separate incidents involved two high school girls. The suspect remains at large.

5 hours ago

Traffic Reporter Madison Sawyer Visits Fort Worth Auto ShowThe show runs all weekend long at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

5 hours ago

Community Showing Support For Dallas Business Destroyed In The TornadoThe owner says he hopes to fully rebuild in one year.

5 hours ago

New Federal Guidelines Announced For Social Media Influencers: Must Disclose Paid EndorsementsThe statute aims to help consumers avoid misleading advertisements, while keeping influencers honest about the products they recommend.

6 hours ago

Weatherford ISD's Karen Sams Named Texas Elementary School Teacher Of The YearThird grade teacher Karen Sams, of Weatherford ISD's David Crockett Elementary School, has been named Texas Elementary School Teacher of the Year by the Texas Association of School Administrators. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Pair Who Met At UT In 1934 Are The Oldest Living Couple In The WorldThey have a combined age of 211 years and that makes a Texas pair the oldest living couple in the world, according to Guinness World Records. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

UNT Employee Resigns After Using Racial Slur During Panel Discussion On Hate SpeechA staff member of the University of North Texas System has resigned after she used a racial slur during a panel discussion on hate speech Thursday evening, the UNT president said. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

Dallas Drug Dealer Convicted For Murder Of 19-Year-Old Whose Body He Stashed In Car TrunkA 35-year-old man has been found guilty of dealing drugs and murdering a 19-year-old Dallas woman in 2017, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

Wrap-Up Of The CBS 11 Pep Rally At Prosper High SchoolHere are the highlights from the CBS 11 Pep Rally at Prosper High School.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

11 hours ago

Officer Seriously Hurt After Crash Involving Suspected Drunk DriverA female officer was struck while assisting another officer this morning. She survived and is recovering in the hospital.

11 hours ago

Oklahoma Mom Set To Be Released After Serving 15 Years For Boyfriend's Child AbuseAn Oklahoma woman who has served 15 years in prison for failing to “protect” her kids from her boyfriend, who served just two years after admitting to child abuse, is scheduled to be released. Katie Johnston reports.

11 hours ago

Fort Worth Police Officer Recovering After Being Hit By Suspected Drunk DriverFrightening moments during an early morning traffic stop when a Fort Worth police officer is hit by a car traveling on Highway 287. Officials say it was around 2:30 a.m. when the female officer was putting out traffic cones and flares to alert drivers of the stopped vehicles, when another driver hit her and sideswiped her squad car.

14 hours ago

14 hours ago