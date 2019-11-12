Tuesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Tuesday, November 11.

North Texas Green Beret John Wayne Walding Shares Personal Challenges Faced After Returning From AfghanistanWalding, a war hero, nearly lost his marriage and his life.

Victims Of Fiery Denton Crash Identified, Remember By FriendsDenton Police are still investigating what caused the crash and have not released their findings.

Tire Pressure Getting Low In This Cold WeatherLots of people started their day waiting in line at gas stations to put air in their tires.

Paul Quinn College's Urban Work Program Gives Students A Corporate EdgeDallas' northside divide is built on a divide about job access, income and housing.

Construction To Begin On DART Silver LineThe route runs from DFW Airport all the way to Southeast Plano and should be completed in 2022.

Advocates Call For Change As Hospital Plans To Take Tinslee Lewis Off Life Support In 10 DaysTime is running out for the family of 9-month-old Tinslee Lewis as they continue to search for a facility that will care for the baby who suffers from a rare heart defect.

DPD Unveils Holiday Crime InitiativeIt comes as robberies of individuals are up 14% so far this year, business robberies are up nearly 24%, stolen vehicles are up 15%, and thefts are up nearly five%.

Homeless Advocates Happy City Of Dallas Opened Convention Center For Those In NeedIn Dallas, homeless advocates are applauding the city's decision to open the convention center as an emergency shelter.

WX 101: Agrilife CenterJeff Ray finds out what the new Agrilife Center in Dallas can teach us in Weather 101.

Pat Sajak Says 'Worst Has Passed' After Emergency Surgery Last WeekSajak said he plans to return to Wheel of Fortune as soon as possible.

Freezing Temps Return TonightIt's going to be a cold Tuesday night and very cold Wednesday morning.

Fort Worth Libraries Seeing A Spike In PatronsThe library extended its hours and more people are taking advantage of that.

Victims Of Deadly Crash In Denton IdentifiedWhile Denton Police have yet to determine exactly how two 18-wheelers and several vehicles collided along I-35W just west of the UNT campus, CBS 11 has learned more about some of the victims.

Police Release Sketch Of Suspect Who Tried To Abduct 12-Year-Old Girl In Farmers BranchPolice in Farmers Branch have released a sketch of a suspect who they say tried to abduct a 12-year-old girl on Saturday. Katie Johnston reports.

Below Freezing North Texas Temperatures + Waters Sprinklers = Icy RoadwaysNorth Texans were warned temperatures were going to be below freezing and advised to make sure their water sprinklers are turned off. The problem? Not everybody listened. Katie Johnston reports.

Cold, Breezy & SunnySunny. High 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Students And Parents Brave Arctic Front To Get To Class

North Texas Shelters Fill Up Housing Homeless During Arctic Blast

Apartment Fire Drives Plano Residents Out Into The ColdSome people in Plano are being allowed back into their apartments after a fire forced them to evacuate.

North Texas Schools Protecting Students From the Freezing WeatherNorth Texas Schools Protecting Students From the Freezing Weather

Despite Being At Capacity Oak Lawn Church Still Giving Shelter To The HomelessOfficials at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church say while they are full their doors remain open and they will continue to give homeless North Texans a place to sleep and escape the frigid temperatures.

CBS 11 News Now: Tuesday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Tuesday morning.

