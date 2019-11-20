North Texas School Districts Extend School Days By MinutesNorth Texas school districts including Plano ISD are adding minutes to the school day to end their years earlier.

13 minutes ago

Texas A&M Scientists Track Eye Movements As Customers Look At Food MenusScientists at Texas A&M are using tracking technology to see what people are most interested in when looking at restaurant menus.

22 minutes ago

CBS 11 News Now: Thursday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Thursday morning.

4 hours ago

Texas Treasures: Gaylord ICE!Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas and the Gaylord Texan is a big part of the reason.

5 hours ago

Today Is The Great American SmokeoutIf you or someone you know smokes, November 21 could be an important day. That is the date of the 44th annual Great American Smokeout. Each year during the smokeout the American Cancer Society challenges you to quit nicotine for a day.

5 hours ago

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

6 hours ago

Rain On The Way ThursdayTemps will still be mild as we get some needed rain.

13 hours ago

Recruiting Scams Targeting Texans: 'I Thought I'd Finally Found A Job'If you’re searching for a job, beware. You could be the latest target of cyber thieves.

13 hours ago

Fort Worth's New Dickies Arena May Test Patience Of People Living NearbyThe city is warning concertgoers not to park on residential streets or their cars will likely get towed.

13 hours ago

Candidate Surging In Polls Defends Experience At Democratic DebateThe debate in Atlanta marks the first time Pete Buttigieg faced other White House hopefuls as an undisputed member of the top tier.

13 hours ago

Police Identify 2nd Suspect, Christian Treyshun Hill, In Allen High School Football Player's MurderChristian Treyshun Hill, 18, of Dallas, is wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.

13 hours ago

Area Children's Hospitals Seeing Influx Of Patients This Week, Resulting In Longer WaitsEmergency room doctors say before coming to the ER, depending on the severity of your child’s case, you might want to call their pediatrician first or visit an urgent care clinic.

13 hours ago

Wednesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Wednesday, November 20.

16 hours ago

Annual Chi Omega Christmas Market Up And Running At Fair ParkA dozen local charities will benefit from the money raised.

16 hours ago

North Texas Police Stepping Up Patrols Around Shopping CentersThe holiday shopping season is here and that means more thieves could be out to target shoppers.

17 hours ago

Neighborhood Fed Up With Street Racers Taking Over Dallas Shopping Center Parking Lot At NightIt’s disturbing the peace in a Dallas neighborhood and some residents wonder why police aren’t doing more about it.

17 hours ago

New Program Aims To Help Turn Military Veterans Into Business OwnersBunker Labs will start their Dallas-area operation with a networking party with veterans.

18 hours ago

DISD To Once Again Offer Students Free Meals During Thanksgiving BreakParticipating schools throughout the district will be serving morning snack from 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.

18 hours ago

18 hours ago

Texan Julian Castro Does Not Qualify For Wednesday Night's Democratic DebateCastro is poling at or below 1% and will not join 10 other candidates at the debate in Atlanta.

18 hours ago

Richland Police Investigate Officer-Involved ShootingIt happened on South Sunset Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

18 hours ago

City Of Fort Worth Defends Firing Of Former Police Chief Joel FitzgeraldFort Worth leaders denied in court they fired Fitzgerald because he planned to meet with the FBI.

18 hours ago

Allergen-Free Dining At UNT - Huzzah!The University of North Texas has opened a new dining hall that’s completely free of the most common food allergens.

18 hours ago

Wednesday Weather UpdateVariable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

18 hours ago