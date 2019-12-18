Freezing Thursday Morning, Then Temps In Upper 50sIt's going to be a nice day in DFW!

1 hour ago

Texas Rangers Help Christmas Come Early For Children, FamiliesThis year's Texas Rangers toy drive brought in nearly 17,000 toys for North Texas kids at Christmas.

2 hours ago

City Of Burleson Makes Protecting Children Exposed To Violence A Top PriorityThe Burleson Police Department is training officers on how to better interact with children who’ve seen or heard violent acts.

2 hours ago

1 Man Dead, 2 Women Injured In Dallas Drive-By ShootingIt happened near Simpson Stewart Road and Bonnie View Road in Southeast Dallas.

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump Impeached For Abuse Of Power, Obstruction Of CongressPresident Donald Trump on Wednesday night became the third U.S. president to be impeached.

2 hours ago

Wednesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Wednesday, December 18

5 hours ago

Lawmakers Representing North Texas Talk Trump Impeachment With CBS 11The House of Representatives is voting on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

6 hours ago

Flames Are Out, Smoke Lingering After Waxahachie Recycling Plant FireThe fire at the Oak Cliff Metals plant sent thick plums of dark smoke into surrounding neighborhoods.

6 hours ago

Spark From Welding Caused Fire At New Rangers Stadium, Won't Delay OpeningArlington firefighters said on Monday that a spark from welding ignited Saturday's two alarm fire at Globe Life Field.

7 hours ago

Arlington City Council Approves $810M Hotel, Convention Center In Entertainment DistrictThe expansion continues the public-private partnership between the City of Arlington, the Texas Rangers, Loews Hotels & Co. and The Cordish Companies.

7 hours ago

Suspected Drunk Driver Hits, Kills Woman On Sidewalk In Dallas Near Turtle CreekA woman has died after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver while on a sidewalk in Dallas near Turtle Creek, police said.

7 hours ago

Members Of Congress Talk Impeachment Debate With CBS 11's Jack FinkCBS 11's Jack Fink spoke with Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Republican Congressman Ron Wright of Arlington, who both blasted the impeachment vote Wednesday.

7 hours ago

George Laughlin, CEO Of Company That Owns Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, Charged With Child Sexual AbuseThe CEO of the company that owns the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show is facing a child sexual abuse charge. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

20-Year-Old Girl Stabs, Kills Brother Then Drives Him To Grand Prairie HospitalA 20-year-old girl stabbed her teenaged brother then brought him to a Grand Prairie hospital, where he later died Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

Another Night With Freezing TempsMeteorologist Erin Moran says we'll warm up to nearly 60 degrees on Thursday.

7 hours ago

A Visit To Santa's Postal Workshop In CoppellElves are hard at work answering letters that have been coming in since after Thanksgiving. They get about 100 letters per day.

8 hours ago

Hurst Police Searching For Elderly Woman Who Attempted To Abduct Child At TargetHurst police are searching for an elderly woman who they say tried abducting a 1-year-old child inside a Target Tuesday afternoon. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Tips To Staying Debt Free This Holiday SeasonJim Lacamp offers tips on sticking to a budget this holiday season.

11 hours ago

End Of Year Financial TipsUse it or lose it! Jim Lacamp talks about IRAs, 401Ks and HSAs and what people need to do financially before the year’s end.

11 hours ago

State Of The EconomyIt’s been a good year on Wall Street despite many concerns. Financial advisor Jim Lacamp tells us what we can expect in 2020.

11 hours ago

Wild Wednesday: Helmeted GuineafowlLearn about the helmeted guineafowl courtesy of the Dallas Zoo on this Wild Wednesday.

12 hours ago

Denton County Deputy's Son Surprises Him 4 Months Early From DeploymentA Denton County deputy's son had a big Christmas present planned for his father this year— coming home from deployment four months early. Katie Johnston reports.

12 hours ago

Mom In North Texas Domestic Violence Shelter Finds 7-Year-Old Son's Heartbreaking Letter To SantaA North Texas boy's letter to Santa is a heartbreaking reminder of the hopelessness some children feel during the holidays. Katie Johnston reports.

13 hours ago