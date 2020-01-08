Is Work Ruining Your Sunday? Best-selling author and entrepreneur, TK Kader, explains what the Sunday jitters are and how he overcame them.

1 hour ago

Feeling Stuck In Your Career?TK Kader breaks down why you are unhappy in your current career.

1 hour ago

Steps To Recover From BurnoutBest-selling author and entrepreneur, TK Kader, explains the process of recovering from burnout at work and it’s easy.

1 hour ago

Feeling Overwhelmed?TK Kader tells us the one thing he believes everyone can do to snap out of feeling overwhelmed.

2 hours ago

11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

3 hours ago

Police Investigating Death At Home Of Atatiana Jefferson, Woman Killed By Former CopPolice are investigating a death at the former home of Atatiana Jefferson.

3 hours ago

Dallas Mayor To Discuss Suggestions For City Crime ReductionDallas Mayor To Discuss Suggestions For City Crime Reduction

3 hours ago

U.S. Officials: Confident Iran Shot Down Ukrainian AirlinerU.S. Officials: Confident Iran Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

4 hours ago

Dove Opener 2019 Part 2Our dove hunting trip on the second day of the season was so successful this year, we couldn’t fit it into just one show. So, here is part two of our dove hunt with the guys from 3Curl Outfitters. We tagged along with Bret, Charles and the rest of their guides for an employee appreciation day hunt, and as usual with these guys, we had a great day! Good fun, good shooting, and a little more info about what all 3Curl offers the outdoorsman and outdoorswoman in North Texas. So, join us for another fun and successful day in the field for that annual Texas tradition of dove hunting!

5 hours ago

Records Show Texas City Paid Enrique Iglesias $485,000 To Perform At 2015 Holiday ConcertAccording to records that were recently made public due to a new Texas law, the city of McAllen paid singer Enrique Iglesias $485,000 in taxpayer money to perform at a holiday concert in 2015. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Man With Knife Shot, Killed By Dallas VA Hospital OfficersA man armed with a knife has died after he was shot by officers at the Veteran Affairs hospital in Dallas late Wednesday evening, police said.

7 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Thursday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Thursday morning.

7 hours ago

Carroll Senior High School Student Killed In Auto-Pedestrian CrashSarah Lacy, a student on Carroll Senior High School, died Wednesday after she was hit by a vehicle on FM 1709 in Southlake Monday.

8 hours ago

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

9 hours ago

Rain Returns To North Texas On ThursdayThere could be some severe weather on Friday.

16 hours ago

North Texas' Navarro College Getting National Attention For 'Cheer'Netflix just released a docu-series on the Navarro College cheer squad.

17 hours ago

American Cancer Society Reports Largest Drop In Cancer DeathsThe result is fueled by progress against the deadliest forms of the disease.

17 hours ago

Tarrant County DA Sharen Wilson Going On Leave For Medical ProcedureWilson did not elaborate, but wanted the public to know her department is in "exceptional hands" while she's gone.

17 hours ago

US Army, Selective Service Warning Of Misinformation About Reinstating The DraftMilitary recruiting operations are going forward as normal. The military is an all-volunteer force, with about 1.2 million active duty troops.

17 hours ago

Finding Help For HarrisonHarrison is a North Texas third-grader who got a leukemia diagnosis in October and a donor drive is set for Sunday to find a match for the 9-year-old as he fights a rare form of blood cancer.

19 hours ago

Wednesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Wednesday, January 8.

20 hours ago

Census Bureau Hiring In North TexasThe Census Bureau says it's having to work harder to fill seasonal positions this year.

20 hours ago

Dallas County DA John Creuzot Speaks About Dropped Contempt Of Court Charge"I was subjected to a biased and vendetta like attack on me personally by Judge Kemp bears no resemblance to proper legal proceedings," said Creuzot.

21 hours ago

North Texas Congressional Leaders Weigh In On US-Iran ConflictAfter President Trump addressed the nation, Texas Senator John Cornyn applauded his policy and decision to kill Iran's top military commander.

21 hours ago